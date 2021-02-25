Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,986 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 142,091 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 764,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

