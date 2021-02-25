Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.