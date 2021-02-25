Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.97

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 68296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

