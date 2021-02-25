Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €117.20 ($137.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 12 month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

