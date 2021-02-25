STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.96 for the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of STOR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

