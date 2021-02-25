Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Stoneridge stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,947. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

