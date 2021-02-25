Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Call Options (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 23,407 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,703 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period.

TBT traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 240,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,148. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

