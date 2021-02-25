Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,584 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 11,792 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

EMB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 218,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,817. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

