Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,584 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 11,792 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

EMB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 218,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,817. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

