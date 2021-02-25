Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

