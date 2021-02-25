Stifel Nicolaus Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

