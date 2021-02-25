Stifel Nicolaus Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
