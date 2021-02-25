Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

