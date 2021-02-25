State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,500 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,496,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

