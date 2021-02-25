State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 9,600 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCT stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 3.01.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

