State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

