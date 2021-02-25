State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,514. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.71.

NYSE CRL opened at $288.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.