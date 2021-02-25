State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

