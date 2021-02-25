State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 35,760 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,901,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,630 shares of company stock worth $16,116,634 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

