State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $551.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

