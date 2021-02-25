State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 107,914 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,914 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

