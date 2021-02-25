State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 75,940 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $54,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

