State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

