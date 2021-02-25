State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 87.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 67.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 978.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.