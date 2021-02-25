State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

