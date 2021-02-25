State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,804 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

