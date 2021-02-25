State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.24 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

NBIX opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

