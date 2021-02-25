State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

