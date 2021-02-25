State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

