State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

