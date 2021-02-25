Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 1,277,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
