Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 1,277,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

