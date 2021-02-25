Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $921.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

