St. James’s Place plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.22 (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.22 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STJ traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,220 ($15.94). 890,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,542. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32). The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,055.92.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.