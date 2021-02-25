SSR Mining Inc. to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSR)

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

