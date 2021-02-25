Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $237.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 376.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.