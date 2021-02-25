SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

