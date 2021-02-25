Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

SPOT stock opened at $334.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

