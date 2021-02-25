Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

NYSE SPOT opened at $334.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.32 and its 200-day moving average is $288.58. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

