Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.25. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

