Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,749. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

