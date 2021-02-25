Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00242102 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002061 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009835 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

