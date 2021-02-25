SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $44,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 655,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,173.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 310,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.