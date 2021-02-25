SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.80 EPS.
NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,161. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.
In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
