SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.80 EPS.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,161. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

