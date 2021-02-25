Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SPKE opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spark Energy has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.