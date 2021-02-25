Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.37

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 4385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

