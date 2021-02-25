Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,022,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,791,299.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 483,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,550,241 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

