South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of South State worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in South State by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in South State by 273.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in South State by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,794. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.