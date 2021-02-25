South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok Sells 5,670 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $85.52.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
