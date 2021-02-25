South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok Sells 5,670 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

