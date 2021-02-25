Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 5.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.21. 6,961,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average session volume of 1,269,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

