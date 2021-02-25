Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 13%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) shares were up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 217,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 402,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

