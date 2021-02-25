Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded to Buy by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

