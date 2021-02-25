Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

